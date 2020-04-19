Head on collision kills Arco woman near Idaho Falls

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police reported a fatal accident west of Idaho Falls on Saturday night.

Around 7:23 p.m., ISP investigated a fatal three-vehicle crash on US20 at milepost 296 in Bonneville County.

Jaydon Hale, 20, of Idaho Falls attempted to pass Adam Touchette, 28, of Idaho Falls while heading east. Hale collided head on with Rochelle Taylor, 54, of Arco, who was traveling westbound, ISP reports.

After the collision, Taylor struck Touchette's car.

Taylor died on scene and police notified her family. An air ambulance transported Hale to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Touchette was not injured.

Hale was not wearing his seatbelt, but Touchette and Taylor were wearing theirs.

The accident blocked lanes for about three hours. Idaho Falls Ambulance and Fire, Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies and Idaho Department of Transportation also helped ISP at the scene.