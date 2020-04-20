660 Idaho COVID-19 recoveries, 1,736 cases

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported on Monday there are 660 recovered COVID-19 cases in Idaho.

The state says, "Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

There are at least 1,736 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in 32 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released Monday from the local health districts and the state.

The state says there are 1,638 confirmed cases and 98 probable cases. See the chart below.

Three more deaths were reported Monday bringing the total to 48.

The state said 157 hospitalizations have been reported, and 58 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is not reporting new cases Monday.

Governor Brad Little has extended the stay-home order through April 30.

The changes that were made from the original order include:

Out‐of‐state travelers must self‐isolate in Idaho for 14 days after arrival. This does not apply to those performing essential services or those who live in one state and work or gain essential services in another state.

"Non‐essential" facilities and services may open for curbside and delivery only. Any facility or service, including those formerly deemed “non‐essential,” can begin to operate via curbside services, drive‐in, drive‐through pickup, mailing services or delivery services only.

In addition, “non‐essential” businesses may prepare to reopen after April 30 if they do the following:

Have operational plans in place to maintain social distancing for staff and patrons

Provide adequate sanitation and protective coverings for employees and patrons

Offer curbside and pickup delivery

Limit the number of people in business at a time

Direct flow of people in operation.

This, of course, may not occur if there is an upward trend of COVID‐19 cases between now and April 30.

This excludes indoor gyms, recreational facilities, nightclubs, bars, entertainment venues, convention centers, hair and nail salons, public events and gatherings, dine‐in restaurants (drive‐thru, carry‐out, delivery are able to continue).

As with the original stay‐home order, if a business or community member does not comply with the isolation order, Southeastern Idaho Public Health will first contact the business or community member to provide guidance, but if guidance continues to be ignored, SIPH will contact local law enforcement. If needed, law enforcement may issue a citation but would prefer to provide education and guidance instead.

In addition, law enforcement is not requiring the public to have “papers” for essential travel, checkpoints are not being setup, and law enforcement are not preventing people for entering or leaving cities for essential travel.

The purpose of the order is to fight the community spread of COVID‐19.

The order will be reevaluated on April 30.

You can view the amended order HERE.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley 587

22

2 29

2

0 12

1

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 471

110

36

17

11

7

7

1 7

13

8

0

0

1

3

0 5

10

2

0

1

0

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont 16

7

5

4

2

2 8

1

3

1

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power 5

3

1

2 3

0

0

0 0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner 51

4 1

0 0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah 32

3

4 8

0

0 11

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 199

9

10

4

3

1 8

1

1

0

0

0 5

0

1

0

0

0 TOTAL 1,638 98 48

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view emergency announcements and closures here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.