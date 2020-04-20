Two popular radio hosts no longer on the air

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - Long-time morning news radio hosts, Neal Larson and Julie Mason. are no longer on the airwaves as of Monday, April 20, 2020. According to Larson's Facebook page, the two resigned from KID Newsradio Monday morning.

Larson's Facebook page goes on to read, "I've never been one to air dirty laundry on social media, and I'm not about to start. That's bad karma and it just isn't us. We don't wish anyone misery or harm. Many of you probably know that there comes a point professionally -- after making every effort conceivable to improve a situation -- when it's just time to move on. It doesn't necessarily make good sense on paper, but instinctively in a moment of deep down clarity, you know it's just time to move forward. That happened for Julie and me today."

KID Newsradio is not affiliated with KIDK Eyewitness News 3. The radio group is owned and operated by Rich Broadcasting.

Richard Mecham, general manager of Rich Broadcasting, was unavailable for comment Monday afternoon, according to a receptionist.

"No comment at this time. A statement will be released later," said the receptionist.