Forest Service names acting regional forester

OGDEN, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) - The U.S. Forest Service has named Frank Beum as acting regional forester for the Intermountain Region.

Beum is currently deputy regional forester for natural resources in Atlanta, Georgia and responsible for natural resource policy for national forests in 13 southern states and Puerto Rico.

Prior to that Beum worked on seven national forests and five ranger districts in the Rocky Mountain and Southern regions and as an associate deputy chief of the National Forest System.

Beum will replace Regional Forester Nora Rasure, who is retiring after a 40-year career with the agency.