Warm Up OTW

We are happy to see mostly sunny skies and nice temps today - mid 80's in to Pocatello and even more heat tomorrow with highs close to and beyond 90. Winds will be gusty from the SW at times 30mph into the weekend, when a front displaces the hot air and takes us back into the 70's Saturday and 60's for most Sunday. A chance of showers/storms on Sunday will affect most of the region...better chances in the central mountains. Watch the video forecast below and download our weather app for the latest and video streaming. Enjoy the day!

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather 208-534-9957 @jeffroper