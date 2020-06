News

A cold front will take today's highs around 90 down several notches tomorrow, into the mid 70's with gusty winds (40-50mph gusts).

Pocatello today 91, IF 88, Jackson 84 . Showers/storms for the central mountains and Island Park, with a cold shower chance increasing for the SRP by Sunday (50%) with highs only in the 60's. Returning next week with dry conditions and temps in the low to mid 70's M-W.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather 208-534-9957 @jeffroper