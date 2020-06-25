Concordia University law school to close this summer

News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-After 8 years in Boise, Concordia University School of Law will permanently close at the end of the summer term. It is part of the closure of Concordia University in Portland.



The University had signed a letter of intent in February to transfer the School of Law to Concordia St. Paul, but the parties were unable to consummate the transaction.



Interim Dean Latonia Haney Keith called the decision devastating.



“We are absolutely heartbroken for our prospective and current students, our alumni, our faculty and staff, and our supporters and donors who have worked so hard over the last eight years to build a law school up from scratch. I can’t thank everyone enough for their work, energy, and commitment to this law school and the values we stand for,” she said.



Keith said the school’s most recent graduating class provided 4,614 hours of pro bono legal services, totaling nearly $1 million in value to under-represented members of the Idaho community.



“Put simply, our closure leaves a significant gap in access to justice in this community,” said Haney Keith.