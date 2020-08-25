WYDOT worker struck and killed by road-sweeper

News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-A WYDOT street sweeper driver was hit and killed Monday when the vehicle she was driving ran into her.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol was called to milepost 13 on Wyoming Highway 22, west of Jackson at 2:09 p.m.



The driver of a 2009 Superior Broom road sweeper, identified as 62-year-old Shirley A. Samuelson, of Jackson, was parked in a pullout. She had been conversing with a co-worker, when the sweeper began to roll down an incline and struck her, according to troopers.



Samuelson died of her injuries at the scene.



Investigation into the accident is continuing.