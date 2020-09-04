Heat Advisory Saturday

News

A heat advisory for the lower SRP tomorrow as high pressure pushes into east Idaho. Locations into Pocatello and the eastern Magic Valley will reach into the 100 degree range and it will be dry. A fire watch also in effect for all of the viewing area. Highs today from 91-96 and upper 80's for the parks and Jackson. Lows tonight around 58 and tomorrow will be super hot.

A blast of cooler air with some moisture gives us some relief on Sunday and by Labor Day, we'll have a slight chance of a shower and highs in the 70's, around 60 Tuesday with mountain showers.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather