High pressure, warm temps, snow this weekend

High pressure will remain in control for our weather for the next few days, before a storm system arrives this weekend.

Wednesday, partly sunny with highs well into the 60's. A dry front through the northwest will bring in some afternoon breezes. Winds 10-20 MPH with clearing skies into Thursday. That front will also send in some passing clouds for Wednesday.

Thursday, will be sunny with highs into the mid 60's.

Friday, sunny for the Snake River Plain with highs into the mid 60's. Central Idaho will look for some passing showers.

Saturday, scattered snow/rain showers, gusty winds, highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's.