News

...SNOW EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT... Snow is expected to develop late tonight and early Saturday morning across the area, mainly before sunrise. Snow may taper off during the afternoon before redeveloping during the evening hours as a convergence band develops across the area during the evening. Snow should come to an end Sunday morning. Generally 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected across the area in Idaho Falls with locally higher amounts possible.