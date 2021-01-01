Man arrested for New Year’s Eve shooting had previous warrant for similar incident

National-World

CHAMBERSBURG, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — The man arrested for a New Year’s Eve shooting in Chambersburg already had a warrant for a shooting incident in July of last year.

Chambersburg Police were called to 987 Wayne Ave. Thursday at around 8:07 p.m. for a reported shooting. Officers learned that a man had been shot and was no longer present at the home. Witnesses told police the victim left as the passenger in a dark-colored sedan. They also said the suspects fled in a Ford SUV, silver or gray in color.

The victim was dropped off at Chambersburg Hospital and then flown by helicopter to a trauma center for further treatment. Investigators discovered three vehicles, two occupied, one unoccupied, and two business exterior walls were struck by bullets during the shooting. No one in the occupied vehicles was injured.

Police say the man identified as the shooter, Nijah Malik Abdul Rahim, was known to one of the witnesses. Officers went to an address previously connected to the suspect around 12:15 a.m. They say Rahim fled from the rear door of the residence. Chambersburg Police Officers, with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police, were able to apprehend Rahim after a brief foot chase in the center median of I-81 at Exit 14.

Rahim was transported to the Franklin County Jail for the shooting, in addition to a previous warrant held by the Chambersburg Police Department for a similar crime. Rahim was already wanted by the Chambersburg Police Department for 8 counts of Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Structure, a felony, and 2 counts of Recklessly Endangering. Those charges stem from a shooting which occurred on July 2, 2020, in the unit block of Hemlock Circle.

Police say the victim from last nigth and Rahim know each other and this is an isolated incident. They say citizens should feel safe patronizing the businesses in the area of 987 Wayne Ave. as Rahim was taken to the Franklin County Jail.

