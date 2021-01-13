This time an unsolicited debit card may be real

News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has received a number of calls this week about people receiving debit cards in the mail. The cards are unsolicited and prepaid and, normally, a warning sign of a scam. But, in this case, the AG says the cards appear to be legitimate.



Information with the cards indicates they are from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and contain funds for the latest round of COVID-19 stimulus payments. In fact, the IRS mailed about 8 million of those cards to Americans.



The Economic Impact Payment debit card is issued by MetaBank, N.A. It is being sent in a white envelope that prominently displays the Treasury seal. It has the VISA name on the front of the card and the issuing bank (MetaBank) on the back of the card.



“I commend Idahoans for being vigilant about scams and recognizing this situation is out of the ordinary,” Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said. “But it appears these cards are legitimate and one of the ways the federal government is delivering the latest stimulus payments. As always, I urge consumers to meet unsolicited communications with a healthy dose of skepticism and then do any necessary research. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.”



You can find more information about the cards, including how to deposit it into your bank account here.

The IRS also has a website answering some common questions about the stimulus checks.