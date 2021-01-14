IRS warns about COVID-19 related scams

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-As the U.S. Treasury mails out a new round of Economic Impact Payments, the Internal Revenue Service is warning Idaho taxpayers about a new wave of COVID-19 related scams.



The Criminal Investigation Division says a variety of financial schemes have bloomed, designed to steal money and personal information. In combination with the coming tax season, criminals are tricking people out of their money.



“Criminals think that these funds have become an easy source to line their pockets through deceit, trickery, and fraudulent activity,” said Agent Andy Tsui of the Denver IRS Field Office. “We at IRSCI remain dedicated to finding the lawless that prey on our public and hold them accountable for their actions.”



IRS said these are some of the latest scams:

• Text messages asking taxpayers to disclose bank account information under the guise of receiving the $1,200 Economic Impact Payments.

• Phishing schemes using email, letters and social media messages with key words such as “Coronavirus,” “COVID-19,” and “stimulus” in varying ways. These communications are blasted to large numbers of people and aim to access personally identifying information and financial account information (including account numbers and passwords).

• The organized and unofficial sale of fake at-home COVID-19 test kits (as well as offers to sell fake cures, vaccines, pills, and professional medical advice regarding unproven COVID-19 treatments).

• Fake donation requests for individuals, groups and areas heavily affected by the disease. • Bogus opportunities to invest in companies developing COVID-19 vaccines while promising that the “company” will dramatically increase in value as a result.

Agents say the best way to avoid being taken is to know how federal agencies act. IRS does not send unsolicited texts or e-mails. The IRS does not call people with threats of jail or lawsuits, and it does not demand payments on gift cards. Do not attempt to engage potential scammers online or on the phone.



IRS is currently investigating hundreds of COVID-19 related cases with law enforcement agencies.



Scams should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline (NCDF) at 1-866-720-5721 or submitted through a complaint form.

Official IRS information about COVID-19 and Economic Impact Payments can be found on the Coronavirus Tax Relief page, which is updated frequently.

