Idaho Falls Mayor reviews “state of the city”

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-In a year that saw 116 Bonneville County citizens die from complications of COVID-19, Mayor Rebecca Casper began her annual State of the City address by expressing gratitude to the city employees and medical personnel who have worked through the pandemic and memorialized those who passed away.



The Mayor touched on some of the projected goals of city departments in 2021.



The Parks and Recreation Department will begin work on a full restoration of the Tautphaus Park Fun Land. It should be complete by 2022. Additional trails are planned along canal pathways in the heart of the city.



Idaho Falls Regional Airport will continue to work with airlines to provide more service to the area. That effort will include growth of a Revenue Guarantee Fund to attract them.



The city’s Community Development Services has established a new group called IDAHome to identify affordable housing options. That will include an update of the city’s comprehensive plan.



Casper said the city would finalize plans in 2021 to replace the water tower in 2022.



The build-out of Idaho Falls’ fiber network will continue and Idaho Falls Power will construct a new substation to keep ahead of growth. In fact, the city council approved $8 million in contracts last night to begin that facility north of town along with 18 miles of high voltage power lines.



Casper said the Idaho Falls Police Department will finalize a design for a new Law Enforcement Complex while the Fire Department adds a new ladder truck.



Casper noted that several significant new projects are being developed at the Idaho National Laboratory and the city is making plans to deal with the growth they could bring.



The mayor also announced the city would participate in sponsoring a new Idaho Falls Family Happy Hour. In conjunction with the Downtown Event Center, Idaho Falls Arts Council, and IE Productions, the program will provide an online variety show featuring local entertainers. The first will air Saturday on the city’s Facebook page.

