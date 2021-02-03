HELICOPTER CRASH KILLS THREE IDAHO NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS

News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Three Idaho Army National Guard members are dead after their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed south of Lucky Peak near Boise shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

All three personnel aboard were pilots with the Idaho Army National Guard participating in a routine training flight.

“This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy.”

Col. Christopher Burt, the Idaho Army National Guard’s state aviation officer confirmed the aircraft was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. Once the Emergency Transmitter Locator device aboard the aircraft was activated shortly after 8 p.m., his team immediately initiated emergency aircraft recovery procedures, which included air and ground search and rescue crews.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, crews located the aircraft and personnel. The cause of the accident is unknown and an investigation will begin promptly.

Names of the deceased have yet to be released until next of kin have been notified.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available.