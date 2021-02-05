Skip to Content
Wildlife conservation plate challenge met

JACKSON Wyo. (KIFI) - More of these plates are showing up across Wyoming.

Governor Mark Gordon says drivers met his challenge to purchase 2,020 Wyoming Conservation License Plates.

The specialty plates raised more than $300,000 to improve Wyoming's roads and reduce collisions with wildlife.

There is a list of 240 projects throughout the state that will improve road safety.

