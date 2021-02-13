Public health bans issued against members of 5 fraternities at KU

National-World

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) — The University of Kansas issued public health bans against students who are members of five different fraternities.

The 10-day ban includes the following fraternities: Delta Tau Delta, Phi Delta Theta, Phi Kappa Psi, Sigma Chi and Sigma Phi Epsilon.

“We are disappointed in the poor judgment demonstrated by these individuals,” said Tammara Durham, vice provost for student affairs at the University of Kansas. “As we have communicated to you many times during the past year, the university will not tolerate selfish and irresponsible behavior that jeopardizes the safety of our community.”

Should students not follow the public health guidelines, they could face another ban or possible suspension.

