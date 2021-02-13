Socially distanced Mardi Gras celebration

National-World

NATCHITOCHES, La (KTBS) — The Krewe of Excellence Natchitoches extends an invitation to join them on the banks of downtown Natchitoches for a “socially-distanced” Mardi Gras.

Krewe members in decorated cars and with police escort will gather to form a “New Orleans 2nd Line” of cars traveling from Touline Street to the Riverbank Stage. The event begins at 2pm Saturday.

Ronnie Williams, Mayor of Natchitoches will be on hand to wave greetings to the cars as they process and enjoy the socially distanced fellowship.

