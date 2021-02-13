Woman sitting alone in high school parking lot gets carjacked

National-World

Sebewaing Township, MI (WNEM) — A mid-Michigan high school turned into a crime scene after a carjacking started a multi-state hunt for the suspect.

Officers said an 18-year-old woman was sitting alone in a vehicle at USA High School in Sebewaing Township when she was approached by an unknown man who threatened her with a knife. He then stole her car.

Police believe it all began when the suspect stole a car from the Ludington area in Mason County on Thursday. They said he drove that car across the state to Sebewaing, where a high school student was waiting in her grandmother’s car in the high school parking lot at a game.

What she didn’t know was this man was hiding a knife.

“The individual was able to talk the student into getting an opening and then they took advantage of the student’s kindness to try and be helpful,” said George Rierson, Superintendent at Unionville-Sebewaing Schools. “They exploited that opening to the vehicle and that’s how they took control.”

The student ran to get help. Police believed the suspect to be on drugs, potentially heading to Florida.

It is believed the suspect then drove back across the state, to Muskegon County, to rob The Comfort Inn in White Hall.

The receptionist didn’t want to do an interview but did tell TV-5 nobody was injured.

This morning in Jasper County Indiana, the suspect was pulled over. The suspect was still brandishing a knife and deemed potentially suicidal, but he was arrested after a 90-minute standoff.

