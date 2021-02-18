8 shot in broad daylight in Philadelphia

National-World

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — ight people, ranging in age from 17 to 71 years old, were shot in broad daylight near SEPTA’s Olney Transportation Station on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting left a 71-year-old man fighting for his life.

Philadelphia Police say the shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. at Broad Street and Olney Avenue. It’s a very active investigation and a terrifying scene for eyewitnesses.

Police initially said there were seven victims, but an eighth, a 48-year-old man, walked into Albert Einstein Medical Center with a graze wound to his stomach.

Six of the victims were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center while the other was transported to Temple University Hospital by police. Police say the victims range from 17 to 71 years old.

Police say the 71-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot once in the stomach and several times in both legs. The six other victims are all in stable condition.

“It’s very brazen. We had officers, whether it’s from SEPTA, were out here. We were able to get someone in custody as quickly as we did because we had officers in the area working on another assignment,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “So it’s not for our lack of presence out here, but I think it’s very telling that folks that are willing to engage in these shootings are becoming more and more emboldened, regardless or not if they see us out here.”

People ran for their lives as the gunfire erupted at Broad Street and Olney Avenue.

“It was like, why is people going bananas out here like that? Why is they acting like this? It should be no reason why the community is like this,” witness Will Barton said.

A person was taken into custody following a foot chase by police but their involvement in the shooting is not known at this time. Two firearms were recovered.

At least 18 shell casings were found at the scene and police are working to find whoever is responsible for this brazen shooting. They do know a car was involved.

Police are asking any witnesses to share any information.

“This is happening far too often, this happened in broad daylight and we need everyone to come together to help us solve these cases,” Outlaw said.

Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement on the shooting.

“I refuse to accept this emergency situation as normal. We must rise together with one clear and united moral voice against the evil act of violence. People have the right to travel between work and home, and around town, without the fear of being shot, and possibly killed, by reckless, indiscriminate gunfire,” Kenney said.

