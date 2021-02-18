Police seek man who failed to register as a sex offender

National-World

COVENTRY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Police in Coventry are looking for a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

According to police, Eric Whipple, 48, was charged after previous first-degree sex assault and impairing the morales of a child charges.

They said Whipple, who also goes by the name James, is known to frequent Evergreen Street, Woodland Street, Sisson Avenue, Farmington Avenue, Laurel Street, Marshall Street, and the northwest section of Hartford.

Anyone who knows where to find Whipple is asked to contact either Coventry or Hartford police.

