Woman says she was kicked out of gym for trying to enforce mask policy

Ross Township, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A woman claims she was kicked out of Fitness 19 in Ross Township for asking people to simply follow the rules.

The gym has signs saying people must wear masks while working out, but when the policy wasn’t enforced, Katie Komara decided she was going to be the one to do something about it.

“I’ve never had any issues until a couple of weeks ago,” said Komara.

When she asked management to enforce its policies, she said nothing was done. She then started asking people to wear and keep their masks on.

“I finally got frustrated with people not wearing their masks. So I started asking people if they would wear their masks appropriately,” said Komara.

The owner of Fitness 19 declined to go on camera but said it’s hard to enforce the policy. She said people have fainted on the ellipticals while wearing masks. She believes it’s a health hazard but admits she told Komara to quit if she wasn’t happy there.

“She said quit, just quit,” said Komara. “I said but you’re asking me to quit and I’m asking you to do the right thing and take control of your gym.”

Komara didn’t quit, but she received a letter in the mail revoking her membership, citing complaints from other members.

“I just think that’s kind of inappropriate,” said Komara.

Now left without a gym, Komara is searching for one that now enforces the COVID-19 standards.

The owner of Fitness 19 said while she understands Komara’s concerns, there is a right way and a wrong way to go about things. She feels like she was given no other choice except to revoke her membership.

