‘You’re still my hero’: Eagles superfan says tearful goodbye to Carson Wentz

Philadelphia (KYW) — The Eagles reportedly finally traded Carson Wentz Thursday, but not everyone was thrilled to see the former franchise quarterback headed to Indianapolis. Eagles superfan 13-year-old Giovanni Hamilton offered a tearful goodbye to Wentz.

“You’re still my hero, you always will be,” Giovanni said in a video on Twitter. “Colts fans, you really have a real one.”

just woke up and heard the news

i love u @cj_wentz always ur fan brother 💚 pic.twitter.com/w01Fy7EBYg

— Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@realsjsgiovanni) February 18, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Eagles will receive a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-round pick.

The second-round pick could become a first next year if Wentz takes at least 75% of the snaps or he plays at least 70% of the plays and the Colts go to the playoffs.

“He’s going to do you some good, I know what he’s capable of, I know what he’s capable of with [head coach] Frank Reich and you guys are going to go off next season,” Giovanni said to Colts fans.

