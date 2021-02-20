Avalanche in Southeast Idaho kills Preston man

News

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI) - Authorities are warning of extreme avalanche danger as another avalanche in our area has claimed the life of a 48-year- old Preston man.

According to a press release from the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office, the slide happened Saturday, February 20, 2021, at about 11:00 a.m.

Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an avalanche in the area of Sherman Peak. The information received indicated that at least one individual had been trapped by the avalanche and was suspected to be buried. Search and Rescue units from Bear Lake County, Caribou County and Franklin County were activated and responded to the area. It was verified that one individual had been buried in the avalanche field.

Other riders on snowmachines were in the area and began to conduct a search using a search line with snow probes. Searchers were eventually able to locate the victim buried under a large amount of snow. The victim had succumbed to injuries sustained in the slide and was deceased when located. Searchers continued to operate under precarious conditions and were able to retrieve the victim’s body and transport it off the mountain.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Allen Foss of Preston.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office would like to emphasis that back-country conditions are extremely dangerous at this time. With the recent heavy snow fall and existing snow conditions, avalanche danger is high.

Use extreme caution while recreating, do not go alone, and carry emergency/rescue equipment including avalanche beacons.