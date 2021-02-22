Two sisters give over 1,200 meals to those affected by winter storm

National-World

JACKSON, MS (WAPT) — During the winter storm and water crisis, many people have stepped in and helped out, including two sisters who helped feed hot meals to over 1,000 people in need.

Valerie and Sharon Brown, with the help of their brother, Chef David Brown, packed hot meals and delivered them during the historic cold and winter storm.

“He agreed to cook the food you know pan it up, and we fixed the plates,” said Sharon Brown.

So far, they have given out over 1,200 plates of food.

“Residents in south Jackson we assisted the city in feeding the people they had in champion gym and some homeless,” said Sharon Brown.

From stranded truck drivers to the homeless to even those without power, they said everyone who got a plate was happy to see them.

The sisters said they do not know if some of the people they saw would have eaten had it not been for their help.

“A mother of two children, a family of five, and a mother who is on oxygen and no food, no lights, no power,” said Valarie Brown. “We are a family; it is just in our DNA to help people when you can.”

With the water crisis now affecting so many in the city, they still have hot meals to pass out to anyone who needs them.

