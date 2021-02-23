Police allege man killed family cat

National-World

YORK COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — A Newberry Township man is facing charges after he allegedly killed one of his family’s cats.

Norman Dalton Denslow, 68, of Newberry Township has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals in connection to the incident.

On Jan. 28, the Newberry Township Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Old Trail Road for a domestic disturbance call. Denslow’s daughter had made the call, reporting that her father had just killed the animal.

When police arrived on the scene, Denslow claimed that the cat had bit him and he responded by punching it two times in the face. His daughter claimed that she had heard loud slamming on the walls of Denslow’s bedroom and that he had told her he had killed the cat and had hit it nine to 10 times.

The cat was found laying on its side, motionless on the floor of Denslow’s bedroom still breathing. There was blood coming from the animal’s mouth and eyes and blood was all around its body.

An SPCA officer responded to the scene and the cat was transported to an animal emergency hospital. The officer said he did not believe the cat would live due to the severity of its injuries.

Denslow was arrested on the scene and was transported to York County Booking Center.

