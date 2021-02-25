Stolen puppy & vehicle found safe, case remains under investigation

National-World

Asheville, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department says both the stolen vehicle and the puppy that was inside it when it was taken earlier this week have been found safe.

Authorities say on Monday, Feb. 22, at around 6 p.m., the Asheville Police Department responded to a robbery at Westgate Shopping Center. A child and the puppy were in the Subaru Impreza when a man came up to the vehicle and told the child to get out of the car. The child got out of the car and the man stole the vehicle with the puppy inside. The child was not physically injured.

On Thursday, the Asheville Police Department confirmed both the vehicle and the puppy were found off Amboy Road. The puppy has been safely returned to its owner.

The case remains under further investigation.

If anyone has any information they are encouraged to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110. If you would like to submit an anonymous tip please use the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or text TIP2APD to 847411.

