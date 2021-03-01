Baltimore County offers Uber rides to COVID-19 vaccine clinics to those in need

National-World

ESSEX, MD (WBAL) — Baltimore County will schedule and cover the cost for Uber rides for residents who do not have other transportation options to ensure they can travel to COVID-19 vaccine clinic sites, County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Friday.

Olszewski hopes a new vaccine location, combined with free Uber rides and a new plan to vaccinate homebound residents will help.

While Baltimore County added another vaccine facility to its list, the main issue, like the rest of the state, is the supply of that vaccine.

“It is our third vaccination site in Baltimore County in an effort to increase access to all parts of our county,” Olszewski said.

Olszewski announced yet another mass vaccination clinic opening in the county in a gymnasium CCBC campus in eastern Baltimore County.

Sandra Kurtinitis, president of CCBC, is taking the opportunity to get her first dose.

“I feel great. I’m so grateful we were able to make this arrangement with the county. Just for me alone, as a person, I feel good that I’ve now had my first shot,” Kurtinitis said.

