Mega vaccine sites open, ages 55+ and teachers now eligible

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) — More people in Connecticut are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligibility expanded to people aged 55 and older on Monday, along with educators and childcare workers.

“Beginning [Monday], all Connecticut residents between the ages of 55-64 can make appointments and receive COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “PreK-12 school staff and childcare professionals in Connecticut are also eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations beginning [Monday]. Individuals in these groups will receive information from their school administrators and employers on where/when they can be vaccinated.”

Lamont acknowledged that the newly eligible may not be able to make appointments immediately due to limited supplies.

“We know people are eager, but it will take time to get everyone scheduled,” he said. “More appointments will be added each week.”

Hartford Healthcare on Monday launched its second mass vaccination site in the last two weeks.

The site is at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford. Vaccinations started there at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Trinity Health also planned to open a mass vaccination site at the Vernon Annex on Monday.

Other cities and towns said they’re coming up with plans for vaccinating school staff.

The New Haven Health Department will offer vaccine clinics to their school staff members starting on Wednesday.

“Also a lot of our nurses are in the schools already, so they’ll be setting up special days in many of the schools to make sure our school staff get vaccinated,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

New Haven partnered with the Fair Haven Community Health Center to operate a school staff mass vaccination site every Tuesday through Friday at Wilbur Cross High School.

How long it takes to get the staff vaccinated depend on the vaccine supply, according to Elicker.

Vaccination sites for everyone have been popping up across the state.

Last week, Hartford Healthcare opened a mega vaccination site at Liberty Square and the healthcare provider said it isn’t finished yet.

Hartford Healthcare plans to open two more mass vaccination sites on March 8 at Foxwood Resort Casino and Sacred Heart University.

One will also open the following day at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford.

To find the nearest vaccination site run by Hartford Healthcare, you can click or tap here for more information.

Under the governor’s age-based vaccination plan, more and more people will be allowed to get vaccinated in the next one to two months, and even more are expected to be vaccinated starting in May as the 16 to 34 age group will be allowed to sign up to get their COVID vaccines.

