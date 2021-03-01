Police: Thieves go on spending spree with credit and debit cards they stole from vehicles

National-World

GREENFIELD, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Police say two suspects went on a spending spree after stealing wallets from vehicles in Greenfield overnight Saturday, Feb. 27.

According to Greenfield police, a few vehicles were rummaged through by thieves on the east end of the city. Wallets with credit and debit cards were stolen from inside.

Police say the suspects went to multiple locations and used the cards. In one instance, captured on surveillance, police say the pair are seen playing “credit card roulette” with other people’s cards that don’t belong to them while purchasing cigarettes.

If you recognize either of the suspects in the video, you’re urged to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.

