Veteran walks 22-miles to bring awareness to veteran’s mental health

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — A former servicemember and co-founder of a veteran’s organization came to Atlanta to bring awareness to veteran’s mental health.

Curtis Drafton, co-founder of the US Veterans Hall of Fame, walked 22-miles in metro Atlanta on Saturday; each mile represented the number of veterans who commits suicide on average in the U.S. everyday.

He has completed walks in Charlotte, NC and Hilo, HI.

Drafton plans to walk another 22-miles in New York.

Any veteran needing someone to talk to is urged to call 1-800-273-8255.

