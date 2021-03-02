Deputies deliver diapers and items to mothers in need

National-World

OMAHA, Nebraska (WOWT) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s unit that serves warrants delivered a different kind of paper on Monday.

2,500 diapers were donated to the Bethlehem House for low income single mothers and their children.

Deputies and staff with the Support Services Division also dropped off 3,000 sanitary wipes and other child care items.

Over 200 children are in the program and about 60 single mothers received lotions and personal products collected by deputies and staff.

“And we want to have them understand we appreciate everything they do. Supporting us as law enforcement and in return, we support their mission as well helping women and helping children with life skills,” said Jessica Barbee, Sheriff’s Support Services.

“[The] Law enforcement after the past situations, people think they’re negative or bad but it’s amazing they come forth and they don’t have to. So I’m really appreciative and I think the rest of us are too,” said Destiny Betts, mother.

Bethlehem House helps struggling single mothers get back on their feet. Through their program, they eventually find a job and a place to live.

The items collected over the last month and what was donated on Monday are part of an emphasis on community outreach by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

