Multiple vehicle crash in Imperial County, California, seen as mass casualty event

National-World

Fire officials in Imperial County, California, said the agency is responding to a multiple vehicle crash that is being treated as a mass casualty event.

Juan Rodelo, a Battalion Chief with the department, told CNN the crash was located at the intersection of Highway 115 and Norrish Road and that multiple agencies were responding. The rural area in southeastern California is about 10 miles east of El Centro and about 10 miles north of the Mexican border.

Robledo added that there were multiple injuries but that he could not be more specific at this time.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.