UNLV student plays violin to pay for college

Las Vegas (KVVU) — A few months ago, Maria Bassil was standing in Lebanon. Today, she is standing on a corner in a shopping center in Henderson playing the violin to pay for college fees.

Maria Bassil is attending the University of Nevada Las Vegas. She grew up in Lebanon, but recent turbulence in the country pushed her to come to the U.S. to attend school. She told FOX5 she is studying to become a veterinarian.

“The economic situation, the inflation, the revolution, everything in Lebanon is going from bad to worse. So I was kind of pushed to come here and to pursue my studies here,” Bassil said.

In the middle of the pandemic, Bassil got on a plane bound for the U.S. where she planed was to stay with relatives in Las Vegas while attending UNLV. As any college student would tell you, money is always tight while in school.

Bassil took her skills as a violinist to the strip mall parking lot to make ends meet.

The 18-year-old has been playing violin for more than 12 years and graduated from a conservatorium in her home country. She is no stranger to playing in front of an audience, and has performed at her church and on outdoor stages.

”I’m playing here on the corner and whatever people can do, I’m so appreciative. If they only say a good job, I appreciate it. If they put a coin, I appreciate that also,” said Bassil.

When asked how much money she hopes to raise, she didn’t have an exact figure. She said she plays music for strangers, because she loves doing it.

“I do not have an exact amount of money — So, whatever I raise for college. I am doing my best,” Bassil said. “Honestly it’s my passion. It’s something that I dreamed of when I was a kid. So, I don’t play here only to make money, I play here because I love it. I love to see people happy.”

For Bassil, playing her music and the opportunity to pursue her goal of becoming a veterinarian is a dream coming true.

“I have not in my life imagined that I would be here standing and playing. It’s been a big dream for me,” she said.

