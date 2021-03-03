Junior authors write Covid-19 book

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The pandemic has brought out the best in a group of teens who’ve turned lessons about the Coronavirus into a learning experience for them and second graders.

CBS46 anchor Tracye Hutchins traveled to Pike County to speak with the students.

“This is the scene where she gets quarantined and she’s sitting on her couch. I drew that picture actually.”

9th grader Ayden Stanley is a published author along with more than 120 of his classmates at Pike County 9th Grade Academy.

Their newly published book Sanna-tiser disinfects the substitute, was completely written and illustrated by the students as a teaching tool for second graders on how to stay safe during the pandemic.

When Tracye Hutchins asked how Stanley hopes the book makes them think differently about being in the middle of this pandemic, the students said, “I hope that that will help them understand how serious this pandemic is, and how they can make a big difference.”

The students made an effort to celebrate the diversity in their community through the characters in the book.

“I was also very happy with the diversity in the book, like Ms. Sanitizer, or Hanna Tizer is an African American woman, and Clora Ox is Hispanic. I think it’s good for student to be able to read a book and see someone like them in the book, so they can see themselves and relate to it more.” said one student.

“Once we saw the final product and saw the hard work of every single student that put into this, we were like maybe we can make a difference”

In addition to teaching other students, the authors also learned how to create a business plan, collaborate with classmates, even how to secure investors.

80 percent of the profits from the book’s sale will help Pike County families coping with COVID-19.

“It was awesome that it wasn’t just one person, to come up with the whole story, it was everybody, everybody in the whole part of this project based learning came up with everything.”

The best part? In the end, the book the hero defeats Cole-vid, which has threatened the safety of the classroom.

