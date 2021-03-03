Small vapor cloud leads to evacuations in neighborhood, officials say

National-World

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Residents in a Sacramento neighborhood were asked to evacuate after a hazardous material situation caused by a small vapor cloud, officials said Tuesday night.

A 55-gallon drum is emitting the vapor cloud in the 1600 block of Helena Avenue, the Sacramento Fire Department said. A person who lives in that neighborhood reported smelling it, fire personnel to respond.

The fire department said people who live in the area were asked to evacuate out of caution.

No other details were released.

