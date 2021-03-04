Connecticut school struck by bullet

National-World

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — New Haven police are investigating after a bullet struck a school window this morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on Thursday at the Achievement First Amistad High School on Dixwell Avenue.

The school went into lockdown mode, but it has since been lifted.

School officials said no students were inside the classroom at the time, and no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the school released a statement saying “We take very seriously any event in our school that could present a threat to the safety of any of our students. We will have additional police presence outside our campus over the next few days. Simultaneously, we will take all actions necessary to support our students’ mental, emotional, and physical safety.”

Police said the shots came from West Hazel Street, between Dixwell Avenue and Sherman Parkway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304.

