“Critical step.” Kansas City’s World Cup bid to be presented next week

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Kansas City’s 2026 World Cup bid will be presented to FIFA on March 10.

The presentation will include discussion on field specs, site plans around the Kansas City metro area and “key topics” related to Arrowhead Stadium.

Organizers say it’s a “critical next step” to bring the World Cup to Kansas City.

Kansas City is one of 17 cities in the United States in connection to host the cup.

