Pebble Creek hosts 16th annual Monster Dummy Jump

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) - One local ski resort brought back a unique tradition on Saturday.

Pebble Creek Ski Area held their 16th annual Monster Dummy Jump. Dummies were mounted on skis and snowboards, where they attempted to clear a massive ramp waiting for them.

Winnie the Pooh, Nemo and even a life-sized banana were just some of the entrants to the contest.

The event gave participants another opportunity to use their dummies after Pebble Creek had to cancel the event last year.

"Unfortunately we had to cancel due to COVID at the last minute," said Pebble Creek employee Dana Kmetz. "So, it's really fun to have everybody back and being able to host it again."

Spectators also got to vote for their favorite dummies for the chance to win the coveted Peoples’ Choice Award.