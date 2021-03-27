A tree frog named Betty is this year’s Cadbury Easter Bunny mascot

National-World

A tree frog from Florida named Betty has been named Cadbury’s 2021 Easter Bunny.

The White’s tree frog, native to Australia, beat over 12,000 contenders for the coveted title, the Hershey Company announced in a news release this week.

Betty will be Cadbury’s mascot in a national commercial this spring. Kaitlyn Vidal — a college student and Betty’s owner — will receive $5,000.

“Thank you to all of our amazing finalists in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts this year and congratulations to Betty the frog, our newest Cadbury Bunny!” Trevor Jakubek, senior associate brand manager, said in the release. “We are so excited to pass the coveted ears to her and know that she is going make a great addition to our Cadbury Bunny ‘hall of fame.'”

Betty is a trailblazer

Not only did Betty beat over 12,000 other applicants — including finalists donkey, miniature horse, and goat — she is also the first amphibian to be named the company’s Easter bunny.

She follows in the (much larger) footsteps of Lieutenant Dan, the two-legged coonhound that took home last year’s title.

At less than a year old, this will be Betty’s first Easter. According to the release, she enjoys “snacking, bathing in her favorite bowl, jumping around and hanging out with her fellow frog friends.”

Beyond being the contest’s first amphibian to win, she is also its first female winner. And the smallest winner to date.

“Betty’s been a great addition to our home and we are so glad we get to share her with the rest of the world!” Vidal said. “She has been a wonderful companion at college and thanks to the support of my friends, family and the amphibian community, I know she’ll make Cadbury proud as she inherits the bunny ears.”

Because of Betty, amphibians everywhere can now see themselves in the Cadbury Easter Bunny mascot.

The Hershey Company is also donating $15,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.