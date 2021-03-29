First black woman-owned cannabis dispensary on east coast opens

National-World

BOSTON (WBZ) — History was made in Brockton as the first Black woman-owned dispensary on the East Coast opened its doors. Legal Greens, located on Pleasant Street, is run by Vanessa Jean-Baptiste.

She was extremely busy welcoming customers on Sunday. “It means a lot to me because we worked really hard to get to where we are at and to be open in Brockton, and to be the first fully-recreational in Brockton, then to be the first woman in Massachusetts, it’s pretty huge.”

Jean-Baptiste, who is only 30 years old, was born and raised in Brockton. She said this is a dream come true.

“To be able to be in the business in something I love to do — it’s more than work, it’s a passion to me,” said Jean-Baptiste.

According to President CEO Massachusetts Cannabis Association David O’Brien, “It’s the first woman, Black-owned business in the legal market on the East Coast, which is exciting as the first stores that opened in November of 2018. It shows that we’re trying to, actually that we’re achieving what we say we want to do, which is to build an inclusive industry in Massachusetts.”

Before the doors opened at 8 a.m., there was a line outside.

Bryce Hall was among the first customers. “We trying to come out here and support local businesses. I’m from Brockton, it means a lot this is part of our community now,” he said.

Three year in the making, both Vanessa and her team said they are proud of their accomplishment and hope they inspire others to go after their dreams. T

“It’s possible you can be black and own a dispensary,” said Legal Greens co-owner Mark Bouquet.

Jean-Baptiste added, “Never give up. Honestly, keep on fighting, keep on chipping at it even when it seems like it’s far-fetched and it seems like you’re never going to get it, continue to fight and fight for it.”

