Homeless individuals included in next wave of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Oregon

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A new wave of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opens to more Oregonians on Monday.

Group 6 of Phase 1B includes those 45 to 64 with underlying health conditions, migrant and seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, people who work in food processing, those living in low-income senior housing or other communal living situations, people displaced by wildfires, wildland firefighters, pregnant women ages 16 and older and those experiencing homelessness.

Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare is one of several clinics helping Multnomah County offer the vaccine to people living outside or in temporary shelters.

Earlier this month, Cascadia offered 100 vaccine doses to homeless individuals 65 and older at one of its health facilities. The clinic offered free bus passes to help folks get there and even picked up and drove a lot of people to their appointments, but outreach workers found there was still some hesitation.

“They have found that (people experiencing homelessness) are really concerned that they’ll show up somewhere and be turned away or run out of vaccines,” said Cascadia director of primary care and COVID-19 response team leader, Mick Nesmith.

Starting this week, Cascadia’s street outreach team will offer pop-up clinics at homeless camps.

The staff has 300 Johnson and Johnson single-shot dose shots to offer.

“We’ll actually be in the community — the tent camps and such — and meet people where they feel the most comfort,” Nesmith said.

“Providing this kind of support and being able to really bring some safety and stomp out this pandemic. It means the world to us and we’re so happy to be able to do this,” Nesmith added.

