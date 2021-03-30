Woman killed when tree branch lands on her car

National-World

FARMINGTON, Maine (WMTW) — Farmington police say a woman was killed Monday morning when strong winds caused a tree branch to fall onto her moving car.

Police say the incident occurred along Knowlton Corner Road shortly before 10 a.m.

Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville died at the scene before responders arrived, according to police.

According to Farmington police, the strong winds sheared a large portion of pine tree, sending large branches onto the road as Hager’s passed underneath.

The largest branch landed on the driver’s side roof, police said.

The branches also pulled down power lines and a utility pole.

Knowlton Corner Road was closed for two hours as the scene was cleared and Central Maine Power crews repaired the down pole and lines.

