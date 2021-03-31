Family speaks out after teen shot security guard, police officer before being shot dead

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — “I’m sorry” – those are the words of the family of the teen who shot and wounded a Chicago Police officer and a Home Depot security guard last week, before he himself was shot and killed by Chicago Police.

Days after that shooting, the family was trying to make sense of what happened. They shared what they know with CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot.

“I just want the world to know he wasn’t no bad person at all,” said the mother of 18-year-old Travon Chadwell.

Chadwell’s mother agreed to speak with us if we didn’t show her face. She spoke as tears streamed down her cheeks.

She said her son was diagnosed with ADHD at an early age and suffered with his mental health.

“He was a beautiful child,” she said.

This past Thursday afternoon, video showed a security guard at the Home Depot at 4555 S. Western Blvd. struggling with Chadwell, who was suspected of shoplifting at that Brighton Park store. The security guard, Kevin Lockett, was shot in the head.

A Chicago Police officer was also shot in the shoulder when Chadwell got into a shootout with police after leaving the Home Depot. Chadwell was shot and killed by police.

His mother said her heart breaks for both the security guard and the police officer.

“My condolences to the family because I know my baby did not mean to do that,” she said. “He didn’t, and I am sorry that it happened. I am.”

The teen’s mother says her son told her he was going to the store. When he didn’t return for several hours, she started worrying.

Chadwell’s grandmother also spoke with us under the condition we not show her face. She had a message for all impacted by the situation involving her grandson.

“Condolences to the family of the security guard. I’m sorry this happened and got out of hand,” she said. “To the police, we don’t think nothing bad about the police or anything. We’re just sorry that it happened.”

Both the teen’s grandmother and mother say they have no idea where he got the gun used in the shootings. His grandmother said he struggled with taking his medication, saying it made him sick and he couldn’t sleep.

The Home Depot security guard, Kevin Lockett, remained hospitalized in grave condition Tuesday. His fiancée told us they are taking it one day at a time.

The police officer was released from the hospital the night of the shooting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.