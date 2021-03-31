Multiple victims found at the scene of a deadly shooting in Orange, California, police say

National-World

Police found “multiple victims” at an office complex in Orange, California, after responding to a call of shots fired Wednesday night.

“Officers arrived as shots were being fired and located multiple victims at the scene including fatalities. An officer involved shooting occurred,” the Orange Police Department said in a post on their Facebook page.

The location was at 202 W. Lincoln Ave, Orange, an office complex.

The situation has been stabilized and there is no threat to the public, the police department said.

“Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated.