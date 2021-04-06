Windy weather for the rest of the week

News

After the cold front we saw for Monday and Tuesday, we're left with breezy conditions for Wednesday. Warmer temps are expected for Wednesday, along with some wind around 10-20 MPH. A couple of cold fronts are moving through the region, with stronger winds expected for Thursday and Saturday.

Winds for Thursday will be into the 20-35 MPH range, with gusts around 50 MPH. There will be a slight chance of snow in our eastern Idaho mountains and communities near the Montana state line. Otherwise, expect windy, dry conditions to follow for Friday and Saturday as well.