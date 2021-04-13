Schools makes compromise after parents protest pause in face-to-face learning, sports

National-World

Midland, MI (WNEM) — Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged school districts statewide to halt in-person instruction for two weeks as part of a voluntary pause to curb the spread.

The response has been mixed, with some districts keeping kids home while others chose to keep students in the classroom.

The decision to go remote has sparked controversy in the Midland Public School District but the district is willing to make a compromise.

Sunday, Midland Public Schools parents gathered in opposition to the district’s decision to put a two-week pause on in-person classes, athletics, and clubs.

The parents argue their voices weren’t heard prior to the district making that decision.

Well, the district heard these parents and Monday they amended their decision with a compromise. In a communique sent out to parents and the MPS community, the district states that MPS secondary student-athletes and coaches can resume athletics after one week and a COVID test.

This compromise comes as the MPS staff and student quarantine count is reported on the district’s website as 178 for the day, with 34 current positive cases.

Classes will remain remote for the entirety of the two weeks. The board of education addresses that saying:

“For those who contacted us about their child’s social-emotional wellbeing and the stress of this nine-day pause in-person learning, please know we hear you and we are concerned about our students social-emotional health as well.”

TV5 reached out for comment from board of education members, as well as the superintendent, both declined to comment.

