Fundraising event for Alzheimer’s Association takes place in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Saturday, Concentrix Pocatello hosted a fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Association.

For the last three years, Concentrix Pocatello has teamed up with the local Southeast Idaho Alzheimer's Association chapter to help raise funds and awareness in the fight against Alzheimer's disease.

In Idaho alone, more than 27,000 seniors have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s - that includes neighbors, friends, parents, grandparents, or spouses. One in three cases of Alzheimer’s goes undiagnosed because of lack of education and resources.

"We have a number of staff members that have family and friends that are impacted by this horrible disease, and I myself have people in my family, so it just allows us to come out here, have awareness to it, enjoy fellowship with each other and drive for a great cause," said Concentrix Sight Director Joe Gissendanner.

All proceeds will be donated to the local Southeast Idaho Alzheimer's Association.