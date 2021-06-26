Man arrested for DUI, felony eluding

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Two men were arrested Saturday morning, after a car crashed into a home.

It all started about 2:20 A.M. when an Idaho Falls Police Officer performed a traffic stop near the intersection of South Holmes Avenue and 4th Street.

As the officer began to exit their vehicle, which had emergency police lights activated at the time, the officer checked their rearview mirror and saw another car rapidly approaching. The vehicle, a red sedan, was on a trajectory to collide with the police vehicle where the officer was exiting the car.

The officer pulled their door closed, shutting themselves in the vehicle, and watched the sedan nearly strike the police vehicle before continuing. The officer left the traffic stop to follow and attempt to stop the sedan with their police lights activated.

The vehicle fled from the officer turning left on to John Adams, running a red light and traveling at

speeds of up to 80 miles per hour. The driver turned onto a residential street. The officer lost sight

of them and discontinued the pursuit.

Shortly thereafter, officers in the area located the vehicle on the 1300 block of 1st Street where it

had crashed into a residence. The vehicle came to rest inside the home, a short distance from the

occupants.

Fortunately, no one inside the residence was injured, however, the damage to the residence is extreme.

Idaho Falls Police Officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies in the area located two people

running from the scene of the collision.

Both were taken into custody, and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 21-year-old Jonathan Perez. Jonathan admitted to driving the vehicle

at speeds of up to 80 miles per hour, and to being under the influence of alcohol while driving. Perez was arrested for felony eluding, misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident, and driving under the influence.

The passenger, 22-year-old Andres Montoya, was arrested on a Bingham County misdemeanor warrant and resisting & obstructing.